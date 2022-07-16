 
Saturday Jul 16 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of ‘using’ George, Charlotte, Louis

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been urged to let Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “have their childhoods” out from the public eye.

A royal correspondent from Express, Richard Palmer issued this accusation.

He spoke of it while reacting to The Royal Round-Up’s poll that asked, “Should the Cambridge children be made a fixture in the Wimbledon Royal Box?”

Nearly 46% of people answered yes whereas 53% felt it felt the right answer was no.

Mr Palmer, however, had his own piece to say and responded to it with a comment of his own, and it read, “That is interesting, isn't it?”

“Maybe people feel they should be allowed to enjoy their childhood and not be subjected to the attention of the public and the cameras. It surprises me, that.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince George caught the attention of the public for his collection of childish funny faces during the Wimbledon game, whereas Prince Louis appeared ‘over it’ during his outing with his mum and Princess Charlotte. 

