Saturday Jul 16 2022
Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi (L) can be seen standing with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — Twitter/File
KARACHI: Cricket legend Shahid Khan Afridi believes ace Indian batter Virat Kohli “should have responded” to skipper Babar Azam’s tweet.

“I was expecting a response from Kohli to Babar,” he said speaking to a local news channel.

Kohli has become the talk of the town as the former India skipper has been in poor form in the ongoing series against England.

While people were criticising the star player, Babar shared a picture with Kohli on Twitter and extended his support to the former Indian skipper. "This too shall pass. Stay strong," Babar wrote for Kohli, who last made his international century in 2019.

"I think Virat should have responded to Babar as it would have been a big deal," said Afridi, who also has a huge fan following in India.

"Cricket has always brought the two nations together. Babar conveyed a very positive message to the world," Afridi said, praising the Pakistan captain.

The cricketer-turned-philanthropist once again criticised Narendra Modi's government for creating a huge rift between the people of India and Pakistan.

"I believe things got worse after the Modi government came in. Before that, things were normal between the two countries," he said.

