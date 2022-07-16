Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’

FileFootage

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared concerned over children's use of the ‘double-edged sword’ of social media.



During her conversation with Daily Mail, the future Queen Consort, who will be ringing in her 75th birthday on Sunday, said, “Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.”

“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she told the publication.

“Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat]. Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them.”

“Social media can achieve a lot of good, but then you have the nightmare of children going on and seeing things they don’t understand,” she continued.

“And then they can’t have a conversation or look you in the face. I am always saying: ‘Stop it and look up at me [to her grandchildren]!’,” Camilla added. “It’s a nightmare. It makes me quite cross!”