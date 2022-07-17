PP-90 Bhakkar by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-90 constituency of Bhakkar, PML-N has fielded Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, while PTI gave the ticket to Irfanullah Niazi.
Latest election result in PP-90
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani
|1647
|PTI
|Irfanullah Niazi
|2979
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.