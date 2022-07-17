PP-90 Bhakkar by-election result 2022

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.



In the PP-90 constituency of Bhakkar, PML-N has fielded Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, while PTI gave the ticket to Irfanullah Niazi.

Latest election result in PP-90

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani

1647 PTI

Irfanullah Niazi

2979

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.





