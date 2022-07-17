Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish have filed for divorce, according to USz Weekly.

Bosworth, 39, formally filed for divorce from the screenwriter, 51, in the Los Angeles County Courts on Friday, July 15.

The former couple got engaged in August 2013 after they started dating in 2011. The actress disclosed on Instagram that they had split up eight years later.

They didn't have any kids together. Polish, though, is the mother of Jo Strettell's 23-year-old son Jasper.

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” Bosworth wrote on their separation.

“Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”