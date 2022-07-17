When will Karachi receive another spell of heavy rain?

Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. —AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of heavy rains in Karachi today (Sunday), citing further intensification of a low pressure system present near metropolis.



As a result of the expected heavy downpour, Karachi and Hyderabad face the risk of urban flooding. Two more rain observatories have been installed in the city, one at the South deputy commissioner's office and the other in Korangi.

After the new installations, the number of rain observatories in Karachi rose up to 18.



According to the Met department, Karachi witnessed only 2 millimetres of rain on Saturday as it poured in some areas of the city, including North Nazimabad, Malir, Qaidabad and Super Highway.