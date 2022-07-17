Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video

Penelope Disick seemingly took a jibe at her aunt Kendall Jenner in a new TikTok video.

Taking to the platform, Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter dropped a new video as she once again showed off her products.

After recording the unpacking of an ice face roller, Penelope shot herself cutting a cucumber for 12 seconds.

She cut the fruit into little pieces and put them into her ice face roller.

Reacting to the video, fans appeared convinced that Penelope was throwing shade at her aunt by showing her how to cut cucumber properly.

"Are you making fun of Auntie Kendall?" asked one fan.

A second said: "I’m so glad someone in the family knows how to cut cucumbers."

"Penelope showing Kendall how it’s done," commented a third user.

"Stan Penelope Disick!!!! Kendall could never,” read another comment. "She cuts them better than Kendall.”

This came months after the supermodel was trolled on social media over her bizarre way of cutting cucumbers.