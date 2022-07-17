 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI's Zain Qureshi wins Multan's PP-217 constituency with 46,963 votes

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

PTIs Zain Qureshi. — Twitter
PTI's Zain Qureshi. — Twitter

MULTAN: PTI's Zain Qureshi, the son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has won Multan's PP-217 constituency with 46,963 votes as per unofficial results, giving his party a major edge in the Punjab by-elections. 

According to the unofficial results from all 124 polling stations of the constituency, Zain's opponent — PML-N's Muhammad Salman Naeem — stood second with 40,104.

Speaking to Geo News following his victory, Qureshi said that it was not his win but the victory of Imran Khan's narrative, adding that voter turnout, estimated to be 42% during the by-polls, was very good.

Qureshi alleged that throughout the day, the PML-N-led Punjab government and its officials flouted the election's code of conduct. He said that PPP's Ali Haider Gillani continued visiting different police stations under security protocol. 

"I have video evidence of that, which I will send to the returning officer so that action could be taken against them," he said.


