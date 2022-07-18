Meghan Markle former friend Rory McIlroy reacts as he loses British Open

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle former friend Rory McIlroy has reacted after Australia´s Cameron Smith defeated him in the 150th British Open at St Andrews on Sunday.



"Just disappointment I guess. I had a great opportunity today to add to that major tally and I didn´t quite get it done," McIlroy, who is still stuck on four major titles, told NBC.

"I didn´t feel like I did many things wrong, but the putter went cold on me throughout the round."

"I got beaten by the better player this week. To shoot 64 to win an Open Championship at St Andrews is one hell of a showing, so hats off to Cam, he´s had an unbelievable week," McIlroy added.

According to a report by the Express UK last week, Meghan Markle and Rory McIlroy had sparked romance rumours before she met Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

The 33-year-old golfer sparked rumours that he was dating the former Suits star after their joint social media challenge.

Also, a new book by Tom Bower has revealed Meghan grew close to Rory in August 2014, while she was with her then partner, chef Cory Vitiello.