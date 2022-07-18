 
Prince Harry's 'subtle change' shows he's 'no longer royal'

Prince Harry has reportedly made a majorly subtle change in his personality that showcases all the changes he’s undergone since leaving the Royal Family.

Expert Emma Serlin put forth this observation in her interview with The Mirror.

“Harry’s accent now sounds much more rounded and middle rather than upper class.”

She went on to say: “He is now ‘of the people’ in a much more overt way.”

“He has always toned the classic royal accent down and softened it, but previously he was much more aligned to the Royal Family.”

This observation comes shortly after the Queen’s declining health started worrying Firm, forcing them into rumored peace talks with Prince Harry ‘before its too late’.

The Queen’s support system has already started ‘standing in’ if she cannot attend an event “last minute,’ so as not to ‘disappoint’ her subjects.

This revelation has been made by Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent for the Daily Express. 

