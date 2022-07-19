 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Usman Bhatti

Why did PML-N suffer defeat in Punjab by-polls?

By
Usman Bhatti

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

PML-N suffered a heavy loss to its rival PTI in the Punjab by-polls held on May 17 as PTI emerged victorious in 15 constituencies out of 20, while the ruling PML-N managed to grab only four seats.

But why did the ruling party - despite having the support of the PPP - lose the battle of Punjab?

Geo News got the inside story of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to find out the real reason behind PML-N's defeat.

According to the sources, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq presented an analysis report on the defeat in the Punjab by-polls.

It was said in the analysis report that the candidates who were given tickets by the PML-N were the ones who led to the defeat, the sources said.

The sources further cited the report as revealing that the PML-N leadership failed to pull voters out of their homes during polling.

Factors of rising inflation were also pointed out in the report as a reason for the party's defeat.

PML-N decides not to hold snap polls 

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided not to hold early polls in the country.

According to sources, during the meeting of the PML-N, it was decided that the government will complete its constitutional term, but that the PML-N will inform the coalition partners about its decision today.

The decision was taken during a PML-N meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

