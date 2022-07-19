 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Meghan Markle praises Harry preaching instead of wishing father birthday
Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are slammed over skipping Thomas Markle's birthday for their UN speech.

Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden took to Twitter to mock the Sussexes for avoiding a visit to Meghan’s father on his special day.

He said: "Happy birthday to Thomas Markle, who celebrates his 78th birthday today.

"Wouldn't it be kind if Meghan took Prince Harry and their children to meet her father for the first time?

"Instead, Harry is burnishing his right-on credentials by preaching at the United Nations."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech in New York for the UN event.

During the speech, Harry also dubbed Meghan 'his soulmate' and fondly spoke about her love for Africa.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN
Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'

Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry as Duke speaks of 'highly principled' Mandela
Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly

Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle as 'soulmate' during emotional address to UN Assembly
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce
Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech
Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series
Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress

Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress
Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source

Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Latest

view all