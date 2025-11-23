Tiffany Haddish confesses she never felt THIS following her self-marriage ceremony

Tiffany Haddish says her life 'has been amazing' after her marriage to herself

Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about dating life after she tied the knot with herself.

On Friday, November 21, the 45-year-old American actress and comedian graced the PEOPLE and InStyle Drive-By F1 Party in Las Vegas with her presence.

Haddish conversed with PEOPLE magazine at the event about her dating life and admitted that it has become “a lot easier” now after her recent “self-marriage” ceremony.

She said, “Since I married myself, my dating life has been amazing. First of all, I’m never alone, never alone.”

“And it's been a lot easier because I have boundaries now. We have limits. And these men have to fall in line with what our requirements are,” the Girls Trip star added.

For those unaware, in the fifth episode of her new Peacock documentary series titled Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, she was seen celebrating her “self-marriage” ceremony as she walked down the aisle and pledged her promises, making a firm commitment to herself.

Despite marrying herself, Haddish confessed she has not closed the door of dating opportunities and is fully aware of what she wants in her next partner.

The Haunted Mansion actress explained, “They gotta have a good credit score because they need to be responsible. When I’m responsible, they need to be responsible.”

“I don’t need you to have more than me, it’s okay if you have less than, but you better have that credit score right. That’s your grown-up report card,” Tiffany Haddish noted.