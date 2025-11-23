 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's famous ex secretly dating TikTok star

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry's THIS ex's latest fling exposed

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

John Mayers secret fling exposed
John Mayer's secret fling exposed

John Mayer, ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift and other famous Hollywood stars is reportedly dating a TikTok star.

According to a report by Radar Online, the singer is secretly dating influencer Kat Stickler. While the couple's romance is "still very new," they have been spotted hanging out in New York City.

One of the eyewitnesses shared that Mayer and Stickler were spotted on a date at a private members only club, where they were sitting on the "same side of the booth." The eyewitness also revealed that the new couple were "very touchy" during their date.

Insider also told the outlet about Mayer, "He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often."

They went on to add that Kat Stickler "doesn't think this will be a serious relationship," but she's "having fun."

John Mayer's famous exes:

John Mayer has famously dated several Hollywood stars in the past. The singer's famous exes include Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy perry, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

While he has never been engaged, he recently expressed his desire to get married.

"I absolutely want to be married ... I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do,'" Mayer said.

