Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone reveals key lesson actor taught her

Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone still practices what he taught her

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, is still benefitting from the lessons the Black Panther star taught her.

Chadwick, who died of cancer in 2020, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 20.

At the unveiling ceremony, Simone shared the simple and helpful lessons Chadwick taught her.

"A big one is protecting my energy and not being rushed. Not being rushed and not allowing anyone to rush you. Understanding that everything happens in its time, that you don't have to respond to that text right now, you don't have to respond to that email right now," she told People.

"You can center yourself and take the pressure off of being constantly available," she continued. "He was fortunate enough to have a really wonderful team that protected his energy, but he had to do a lot of that himself as well."

As for whether the beloved star ever thought about his legacy, Simone thinks he primarily focused on his work.

"I think that he thought about the work and what the thing he was working on at that moment was going to mean for the people who would come into contact with it," she explaind. "I don't think that he thought about what he was leaving behind from the perspective of himself. I think he really focused on the work, and I think that he does leave behind a legacy of intention and power and purpose."

Simone and Chadwick were first linked in 2015 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. They got married amid his ongoing colon cancer battle in 2020.