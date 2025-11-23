 
Geo News

Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone reveals key lesson actor taught her

Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman still practices the lessons he taught her

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Chadwick Bosemans widow Simone still practices what he taught her
Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone still practices what he taught her

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, is still benefitting from the lessons the Black Panther star taught her.

Chadwick, who died of cancer in 2020, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 20.

At the unveiling ceremony, Simone shared the simple and helpful lessons Chadwick taught her.

"A big one is protecting my energy and not being rushed. Not being rushed and not allowing anyone to rush you. Understanding that everything happens in its time, that you don't have to respond to that text right now, you don't have to respond to that email right now," she told People.

"You can center yourself and take the pressure off of being constantly available," she continued. "He was fortunate enough to have a really wonderful team that protected his energy, but he had to do a lot of that himself as well."

As for whether the beloved star ever thought about his legacy, Simone thinks he primarily focused on his work.

"I think that he thought about the work and what the thing he was working on at that moment was going to mean for the people who would come into contact with it," she explaind. "I don't think that he thought about what he was leaving behind from the perspective of himself. I think he really focused on the work, and I think that he does leave behind a legacy of intention and power and purpose."

Simone and Chadwick were first linked in 2015 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. They got married amid his ongoing colon cancer battle in 2020. 

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift's famous ex secretly dating TikTok star
Taylor Swift's famous ex secretly dating TikTok star
Ryan Reynolds reveals rare advice he received from Richard Curtis
Ryan Reynolds reveals rare advice he received from Richard Curtis
Ted Lange claims he fell prey to 'racism' on 'The Love Boat' set
Ted Lange claims he fell prey to 'racism' on 'The Love Boat' set
Dwayne Johnson on making 'The Rock' dissapear for 'The Smashing Machine' video
Dwayne Johnson on making 'The Rock' dissapear for 'The Smashing Machine'
Rebel Wilson breaks silence after texts cast doubt over sexual abuse claims
Rebel Wilson breaks silence after texts cast doubt over sexual abuse claims
Ariana Grande finally lifts the curtain on using her full name in 'Wicked' movies
Ariana Grande finally lifts the curtain on using her full name in 'Wicked' movies
Vivica A. Fox calls her relationship with ex 50 Cent a 'gift'
Vivica A. Fox calls her relationship with ex 50 Cent a 'gift'
MCU's Matthew Lillard reveals whether James Gunn would give DCU role
MCU's Matthew Lillard reveals whether James Gunn would give DCU role
Mary Tyler Moore's husband remembers her on their wedding day
Mary Tyler Moore's husband remembers her on their wedding day