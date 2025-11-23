Mika Amonsen shares why he felt 'ton of pressure' amid new role

Photo: Mika Amonsen gets candid about new role on 'Blue Bloods'

Mika Amonsen has been opening up about the pressure, and responsibility that came with joining Blue Bloods as Donnie Wahlberg’s onscreen son, Sean Reagan.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Amonsen discussed what it was like stepping into a role previously played by Andrew Terraciano, who originated Sean and portrayed him for over a decade.

“I definitely felt a ton of pressure at first. I felt the pressure to respect an actor before me because I wanted to respect Andrew the best I could,” Amonsen said.

“There were even certain visual choices that I made that I wanted to keep in terms of hair styling and certain ways of being [as Sean].”

Amonsen explained that honoring the character's history was important to him.

“I really want to maintain Sean as close as I can in the ways that I do it out of respect for this character that everyone loves — but also the character Andrew built.”

The actor added that his transition onto the show happened very quickly after booking the part.

“When I booked the show, it all happened really quickly. It was within about a week’s time and I was really thrown into it quickly,” he recalled.

To prepare, Amonsen claimed binge-watching the series' more recent episodes.

“I did binge watch as much as I could and I found doing the later seasons was more helpful. I wanted to get a sense of who Sean was toward the end of the show,” he explained.

“I really wanted to get a sense of his character at that point into adulthood and his relationship with Danny.”