Michael B. Jordan reflects on career defining gig

Photo: Michael B. Jordan reveals the gig which opened many doors for him

Michael B. Jordan has been reflecting on the unexpected career boost that came from his early soap-opera days.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards, the actor looked back on his three-year run on All My Children and shared that he now credits this gig with opening doors he never imagined.

"I never knew how many casting directors and executives in Hollywood would tell me, 'Oh man, my wife really loves you.' Or like, 'Oh, she watches you all the time on the stories,’” he joked.

“Come in for this and read for that.’”

Moreover, Jordan said the visibility he gained from the series ended up being more powerful than he expected.

“It opened up so many doors in the most unexpected places for me,” he said.

“I think looking back at it, that was something that definitely caught me off guard.”

The Creed star added that both All My Children and The Wire were pivotal in building the foundation of his career.

He also credited the demanding environment of daytime television for shaping his discipline.

“You had to show up every day ready or get embarrassed one way or another,” Jordan recalled.