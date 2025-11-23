Gavin Casalegno dishes new details about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie

Photo: Gavin Casalegno shares what fans can expect in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie

During an interview with Us Weekly at the T-Mobile exclusive unveiling at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 26-year-old actor revealed that details about the film are still very much under wraps.

As fans will recall, shortly after season 3 wrapped, Prime Video confirmed that a movie is officially in development, promising fans a deeper look into where each beloved character ends up next.

“I don’t have a script. I don’t have anything. I don’t even know when I’m filming,” Casalegno admitted.

“I know I’m filming next year so I don’t even know what it’s going to be about. Your guess is as good as mine.”

Casalegno added that he has been eager to see Jeremiah's evolution, especially after the emotional fallout of season 3.

While keeping the details vague, he teased that he hopes Jeremiah is thriving, saying he wishes the character keeps “cooking” and “pursuing his own passions.”

Moreover, he emphasized he has no insider information.

“I even called [creator] Jenny [Han] the other week and was like, ‘So what can you give me?’ She didn’t give me anything,” he laughed.