Rebel Wilson breaks silence after texts cast doubt over sexual abuse claims

Rebel Wilson explains own texts raising questions about abuse claim

Rebel Wilson is sharing more insight into the controversy around her directorial debut The Deb.

Wilson has been locked in a court case with the movie’s producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden since July 2024.

The producers filed a defamation lawusit against her after she accused them of "bad behavior" on the set and claimed that they were trying to prevent the movie from premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She filed a countersuit and also claimed that Ghost sexually harrased lead actress Charlotte MacInnes. But the star ended up refuting her claim and called it "completely false and absurd."

During a recent appearance on 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, Nov. 23, Wilson reaffirmed her stance, saying, "I felt that in my position as director, I had to report that. And the moment I did, [it] started all the kind of retaliation against me."

According to Ghost, she had a medical reaction to cold water during production. MacInnes and an assistant took her to her home and the actress sat down in a warm water bath with her.

Wilson previously claimed that MacInnes came to her after the incident and said, "Amanda Ghost asked me to [take] a bath and shower with her, and it made me feel really uncomfortable."

During the new interview, she reaffirmed her claim and said MacInnes said those words.

"She came to me, she made what I obviously inferred as a sexual harassment complaint, and I had a duty to then act on it," the Pitch Perfect actress continued.

Interviewer Tara Brown then showed her texts between her and Ghost where Wilson told the producer that MacInnes came to her after the incident and was "all good."

"How I would describe those texts, is I'm trying to maintain professional communication with Amanda Ghost — she's the producer, she's the access to the money for the film. This is weeks before we start shooting the movie, and I'm trying to keep a very professional communication, but at the same time I'm feeling very uneasy,"Wilson explained.

Brown asked how Wilson would navigate MacInnes’ refuting her claim, she argued that no one in their right mind would believe that "a medical incident occurred and Amanda Ghost needed the body warmth of an actress to save her life. It's just not credible."