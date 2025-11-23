Ryan Reynolds reveals rare advice he received from Richard Curtis

Photo: Ryan Reynolds shares Richard Curtis' golden words about storytelling

Ryan Reynolds is sharing the piece of guidance that he has carried with him throughout his career.

While speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CMO Summit in New York City, the Deadpool star reflected on the memorable advice the celebrated screenwriter, Richard Curtis, once gave him, per PEOPLE Magazine.

“I remember he once said to me when I was very young — I was like 40,” the actor, 49, joked as the audience laughed.

“He said every character has to have a beginning, a middle and an end. [The advice] really kind of stuck with me,” Reynolds continued.

He went on to explain how he later applied Curtis' storytelling wisdom in the advertising space while working on campaigns for brands like Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

“I sort of brought that even into that space with, ‘How do you do that in 30 seconds or 15 seconds as well?’ ” he shared.

Reynolds, who is known for his razor-sharp humor and marketing instincts, added that creativity thrives under constraint rather than abundance.

“I really do believe that too much time and too much money will murder creativity — it will just kill it,” he said before wrapping up his talk.