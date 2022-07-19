Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her

Meghan Markle faced great humiliation at the hands of A-lister actress Emma Watson.

The Duchess of Sussex, who at that time was an actress, was invited to Watson's initiative on gender equality in 2014. HeForShe arranged a meeting forHollywood stars, one of which was also Meghan.

Author Tom Bower, however, reveals that when the Duchess asked to meet Watson alone, she was denied the request.

Mr Bower wrote: "During a trip to London she went to a small meeting addressed by Emma Watson, her hero and role model.



"At the end, she asked to meet Watson.

"The actress rejected the request. The snub was mortifying.

Meghan, however, kept mum over the snub in her personal blog The Tig.

"'I was in London to support Emma Watson in her HeForShe Initiative for UN Women," she wrote.