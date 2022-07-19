 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez didn't give Ben Affleck any chance to get 'cold feet' about wedding: Insider

Jennifer Lopez was eager to tie the knot with Ben Affleck so he would not get cold feet about the nuptials as per recent report.

An insider spilled to The Post that the Hollywood diva wanted to marry the Batman vs Superman star since the day Affleck popped the big question.

“[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed,” the source told the outlet. “She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

The couple reportedly enjoyed their union with pizza and diet coke on a private jet back to Los Angeles after making it official.

As per Lopez’s newsletter On The JLo, her 14-year-old kid Emme and Affleck’s 13-year-old Seraphine joined them on their special day at the wedding chapel.

While, Affleck was exchanging vows with JLo, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was at Lake Tahoe and has not reacted to the news of his wedding since.

“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment,” the source added.

“Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” the insider revealed the reason why Affleck’s other daughter was not in attendance at the wedding.

Affleck is also dad to a son Sam while Lopez is mother to Emme’s twin brother Max.

