'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says said defeat in Punjab by-elections is temporary loss which PML-N will recover from in next election.

Says 20 seats were of PTI, five of which have been claimed by PML-N.

Says Nawaz Sharif will lead campaign for next general elections.

After PTI's chances have grown to get its candidate elected as the Punjab chief minister after the triumph in the by-polls, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says that the PML-N will not let the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily on July 22.



The minister gave this statement while speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath Monday night. He said that the defeat in the Punjab by-elections was a temporary loss which the PML-N will recover from in the next election.

"These 20 seats were of PTI, five of which have been claimed by the PML-N. We will lead with a two-thirds majority when PML-N and PTI will come face to face," Sanaullah said.

He said that the person standing behind Elahi doesn't have to do anything with victory or defeat.



Sanaullah went on to say that Pakistan would have faced a situation similar to Sri Lanka if the coalition government had handed the country to the caretaker government.

He said that the coalition parties made the right decision to move a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and take the reigns of the country.

'Nawaz Sharif to lead next election campaign'

The interior minister said while commenting on the failure of Maryam Nawaz's election campaign that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will surely come back and lead the next election campaign at any cost.

He said that the party will hold consultation with the people — who have been given tickets to contest in the by-polls — ahead of the general election. He said that the party's senior leadership had asked him to speak to these people earlier because it wanted to change the tickets in Lahore, Faisalabad and some other cities.