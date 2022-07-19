Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik asks court to allow his exhumation, postmortem

Late Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his third wife, Dania Malik - @Iamaamir/Twitter

Dania Malik files an application for her husband's exhumation and postmortem.

Her lawyer says it is crucial that the reason of the TV anchor's death be revealed.

The court states that it will make a decision after hearing everyone.

The third wife of popular TV host and anchor Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Malik, has filed an application with the Sindh High Court for her husband's exhumation and postmortem, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



A hearing was held in the Sindh High Court on the late TV anchor's family's request to stop the postmortem after his burial, during which Malik hired a lawyer to become a party to the case.



On behalf of the lawyer, a request for Hussain's post-mortem was filed in the Sindh High Court, stating that it is crucial for Malik as Hussain's widow to know the cause of his death.



On this, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro questioned Malik's lawyer, asking who is preventing the postmortem from taking place.



"Why is the family upset? This is a legal requirement, not a personal preference," he added.



Meanwhile, Aamir Liaquat's family's lawyer, Advocate Zia Awan, told the court that a judicial magistrate allowed his burial based on the police report, while another magistrate ordered an autopsy on someone else's request. The son and daughter have filed an application challenging the autopsy request.



Awan stated that even the autopsy of assassinated PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was never done.

Justice Kalhoro stated that everyone regrets that Benazir Bhutto's postmortem was not performed.

The court stated that it will make a decision after hearing everyone, and it will also give full opportunity to the petitioner's lawyer.

During the hearing, Dania Malik's mother approached the rostrum and stated that Aamir Liaquat was a great personality, and the widow has the right to learn the cause of his death.

The court asked the family's lawyer to explain why his postmortem was not done.



The court ordered the parties to appear prepared for the next hearing.