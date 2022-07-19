 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Turning down speculations, coalition govt decides to complete tenure

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a press conference in Lahore on July 19, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Hum News Live
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a press conference in Lahore on July 19, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Hum News Live 
  • Coalition govt holds meeting under PM Shehbaz's chairmanship.
  • Sources say coalition govt decided early elections are not good option.
  • Parties also decided to make efforts to save chief ministership in Punjab, per sources. 

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Tuesday announced that the federal government will complete its tenure, dismissing all speculation regarding the possible dissolution of the government following PTI's victory in the recently-concluded Punjab by-election.

The decision came after the PML-N faced defeat in the Punjab by-elections on 20 constituencies on July 17 against the PTI.

The PTI won 15 seats, while the PML-N managed to clinch victory in only four, and an independent candidate grabbed one.

The announcement was made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore with the allies.

Talking about the Punjab by-elections, the railway minister said that these elections cannot measure the popularity or unpopularity of PML-N as the party and the coalition government have won five out of 20 seats.

He said that the PML-N leadership has made sacrifices for democracy, adding that the party knows how to save its politics but it decided not to do so.

"The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) requests to respect the decisions made by the Parliament and that it has its reservations on judicial interpretation of Article 63(A)," said Rafique, adding that "legislation is the Parliament's prerogative and it should not be interfered with."

Related items

The Supreme Court is hearing a case related to the recent changes in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws after PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenged the amendments.

Berating Khan, the PML-N leader said that he was a "conspirator and not mentally fit".

"We are applauding our win over five seats, while the person who won 15 seats is crying," he added.

The minister further said that the by-elections proved that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the establishment are neutral.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home after teenager says life under threat

Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home after teenager says life under threat
Down, but not out: How PML-N plans to keep Hamza Shahbaz in office

Down, but not out: How PML-N plans to keep Hamza Shahbaz in office
NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial

NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik asks court to allow his exhumation, postmortem

Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik asks court to allow his exhumation, postmortem

WATCH: Noor Mukadam's mother sends message ahead of first death anniversary

WATCH: Noor Mukadam's mother sends message ahead of first death anniversary
'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah

'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah
Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province

Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province
Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom

Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom
Reko Diq to get an investment of $7b from Barrick Gold

Reko Diq to get an investment of $7b from Barrick Gold
Monsoon rains continue to pound Balochistan, kill another seven

Monsoon rains continue to pound Balochistan, kill another seven
Afghanistan bumps up coal prices once more ahead of Pakistani delegation's visit

Afghanistan bumps up coal prices once more ahead of Pakistani delegation's visit
PM Shehbaz calls upon ECP to announce 'long-delayed' ruling on PTI 'foreign funding' case

PM Shehbaz calls upon ECP to announce 'long-delayed' ruling on PTI 'foreign funding' case

Latest

view all