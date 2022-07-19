 
Justin Bieber to resume ‘Justice’ world tour with a show at Lucca Summer festival in Italy this month

Justin Bieber, who postponed a chunk of his US tour after suffering facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, has confirmed ‘Justice’ world tour will resume later this month.

The Canadian singer, 28, has confirmed he will be resuming his ‘Justice’ world tour later this month, with a show on July 31 at Lucca Summer festival in Italy.

The pop superstar's ‘Justice’ world tour originally kicked off in February but in June, Bieber postponed several North American shows due to a “sickness”. 

It has now been confirmed that Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour will resume on July 31. It will then continue through Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. Dates of the rescheduled North American shows have yet to be confirmed but, according to a press release, will be announced “very soon”.

In 2023, Justin Bieber will bring the tour to the UK for 11 shows starting in Glasgow on February 8, 2023, with gigs scheduled in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield before Bieber will take to The O2 in London for a four-night stint.

