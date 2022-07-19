‘Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage to feature in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel movie titled, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The upcoming film, which is the first prequel in the Hunger Games franchise, is being adapted from Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (played by Jennifer Lawrence) story in the franchise.

Dinklage, who received global praise for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series GOT, has joined the cast including, Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.

According to Variety, Dinklage, 53, will essay the role of Casca Highbottom, who is the dean of the Academy.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.