 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage to feature in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

‘Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage to feature in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel
‘Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage to feature in ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel movie titled, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The upcoming film, which is the first prequel in the Hunger Games franchise, is being adapted from Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (played by Jennifer Lawrence) story in the franchise.

Dinklage, who received global praise for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series GOT, has joined the cast including, Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.

According to Variety, Dinklage, 53, will essay the role of Casca Highbottom, who is the dean of the Academy.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s whole life became ‘two-faced sham’ since meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s whole life became ‘two-faced sham’ since meeting Meghan Markle
Usher reveals health update about Justin Bieber amid Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Usher reveals health update about Justin Bieber amid Ramsay Hunt diagnosis
Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for ‘scruffy’ look at UN: ‘Get a haircut!’

Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for ‘scruffy’ look at UN: ‘Get a haircut!’
Johnny Depp red-haired mystery woman revealed

Johnny Depp red-haired mystery woman revealed
Kylie Jenner mirrors Kim Kardashian’s signature black bodysuit look in new video

Kylie Jenner mirrors Kim Kardashian’s signature black bodysuit look in new video
Ashley Roberts is a stunner in pastel minidress

Ashley Roberts is a stunner in pastel minidress
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez says JLo was 'meant to be' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez says JLo was 'meant to be' with Ben Affleck
Meghan Markle, Harry ignore question about Tom Bower’s bombshell claims

Meghan Markle, Harry ignore question about Tom Bower’s bombshell claims
Justin Bieber to resume ‘Justice’ world tour with a show at Lucca Summer festival in Italy this month

Justin Bieber to resume ‘Justice’ world tour with a show at Lucca Summer festival in Italy this month
Prince Harry 'still shocked' over 'mixed' Jubilee reception

Prince Harry 'still shocked' over 'mixed' Jubilee reception
Brad Pitt surprises fans with live-action at ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Paris

Brad Pitt surprises fans with live-action at ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Paris
Prince Harry ‘warned’ by Meghan Markle to ‘not hide anything’ in memoir

Prince Harry ‘warned’ by Meghan Markle to ‘not hide anything’ in memoir

Latest

view all