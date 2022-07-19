 
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Piers Morgan claims Americans are ‘done’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

British broadcaster Piers Morgan on Tuesday claimed that American friends of his in the US are ‘done’ with both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, as per Newsweek.

Morgan’s comments came during his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he talked to controversial royal author Tom Bower, whose new book, Revenge, has been making headlines this week owing to its bombshell claims about Harry and Meghan.

Talking to Bower about his claims in the book that Meghan had ‘succeeded’ in achieving her goal of global stardom by marrying Prince Harry, Morgan questioned: “Is the Sussex brand on the downward slope?”

He then added: “A lot of American friends of mine are completely done with them, which they weren't even a year ago.”

Bower then added that his book may also contribute to the Sussexes allegedly dwindling popularity in the US, saying: “This book may hasten the downward trend, over which I wouldn't be sad at all because they pose a real threat to the royal family.”

