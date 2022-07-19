 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Foreigners obtain education certificate from Sindh

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — AFP/File
A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — AFP/File

  • Some foreigners also participated in recent examinations.
  • Board officers set fire on records of foreign students participating in examinations.
  • Institutions immediately take action against Mirpurkhas Board.

Many foreigners have obtained educational certificates from the Mirpurkhas Board and some of them also participated in the recent examinations, revealed a document.

Institutions immediately took action against the Mirpurkhas Board for the malpractice after receiving news on the matter. Once the news started making headlines, the records of the foreign students participating in the examinations were taken by board officers, who set them on fire three times to dispose of them.

Moreover, important documents of foreign students are also not available.

On the other hand, the officials of the department of boards and universities said the matter is sensitive and serious action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

The secretary board informed the government of Sindh about the necessary steps taken by the institutions.

More From Pakistan:

'Animal abuse': PTI receives backlash for tossing chicken around to celebrate win

'Animal abuse': PTI receives backlash for tossing chicken around to celebrate win
A look at what’s being done for water-starved Karachi

A look at what’s being done for water-starved Karachi
Weather update: Different parts of country to receive rain from tomorrow

Weather update: Different parts of country to receive rain from tomorrow
Turning down speculations, coalition govt decides to complete tenure

Turning down speculations, coalition govt decides to complete tenure
Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home after teenager says life under threat

Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home after teenager says life under threat
Down, but not out: How PML-N plans to keep Hamza Shahbaz in office

Down, but not out: How PML-N plans to keep Hamza Shahbaz in office
NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial

NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik asks court to allow his exhumation, postmortem

Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik asks court to allow his exhumation, postmortem

WATCH: Noor Mukadam's mother sends message ahead of first death anniversary

WATCH: Noor Mukadam's mother sends message ahead of first death anniversary
'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah

'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah
Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province

Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province
Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom

Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom

Latest

view all