Foreigners obtain education certificate from Sindh

A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — AFP/File

Some foreigners also participated in recent examinations.

Board officers set fire on records of foreign students participating in examinations.

Institutions immediately take action against Mirpurkhas Board.

Many foreigners have obtained educational certificates from the Mirpurkhas Board and some of them also participated in the recent examinations, revealed a document.

Institutions immediately took action against the Mirpurkhas Board for the malpractice after receiving news on the matter. Once the news started making headlines, the records of the foreign students participating in the examinations were taken by board officers, who set them on fire three times to dispose of them.

Moreover, important documents of foreign students are also not available.

On the other hand, the officials of the department of boards and universities said the matter is sensitive and serious action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

The secretary board informed the government of Sindh about the necessary steps taken by the institutions.