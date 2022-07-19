Protesting KP teachers enter residence of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan in Bani Gala

Ad-hoc teachers at Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala. — Screengrab

Teachers protested against PTI-led govt's failure to implement agreement it made with them.

Protesters marched towards Imran Khan’s residence after they were ignored.

At one point, the protesters and PTI's Tiger Force come face to face outside the Bani Gala residence.

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Protesting teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered the lawn of Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan’s, residence on Tuesday, Geo News reported.



The KP Young Teachers Association gathered outside Bani Gala to protest against the PTI-led government’s failure to implement the agreement it made with them.

The association has been demanding that the teachers be given seniority from the date of appointment and a pension instead of a CP fund. They have also been asking for the reinstatement of all dismissed employees of the Young Teachers Association.

The protesters that had gathered near Bani Gala since morning when they marched towards Imran Khan’s residence and removed the barriers put outside his main gate after they were ignored.

At one point, the protesters and PTI's Tiger Force come face to face outside the Bani Gala residence. The police then intervened and asked the Tiger Force to maintain a distance from the protestors, while the teachers alleged that the force was inciting them.

At the same time, the protesting teachers entered the lawn of Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan’s, house. The PTI chairman’s sister’s residence is opposite Khan's.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anil Saeed told Geo News that the police tried reaching out to the PTI leadership to hold talks with the protestors but they refused to deal with them. He added that the Islamabad administration’s job was to ensure that negotiations were held between the PTI and protesting teachers as the problem was with the KP government.

Bill for regularisation presented in KP Assembly: Jhagra

As the protesters reached the gate of Imran Khan’s residence, KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, in a video statement posted on Twitter, said that the government has tabled the bills for the regularisation of ad-hoc doctors and teachers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to Jhagra, the bill will regularise 34,200 teachers and close to 700 doctors who were working on an ad-hoc basis for the last few years.

The KP finance minister said that the bill fulfils the promise made by the chief minister to the teachers. He added that the teachers will not only get regularised but will get pay and the benefit of seniority since their appointment as ad-hoc teachers.

He added that the doctors and teachers will participate in the contributory pension system and will protect their and all other employees’ pensions.

“These bills will be passed within two to three days,” said Jhagra.