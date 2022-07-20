 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Two held on charges of gang-rape of foreign TikToker in Dera Ghazi Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

A Reuters file photo to represent a handcuffed man.
A Reuters file photo to represent a handcuffed man. 

  • Foreigner was allegedly gang-raped during her visit to Dera Ghazi Khan's Fort Munro.
  • Police register case against suspects under sections 376, 292B. 
  • DG Khan deputy commissioner says both suspects were arrested within eight hours of incident.

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two men were arrested on charges of gang-raping a foreigner, who was visiting Dera Ghazi Khan's Fort Munro, The News reported, citing a report by a private TV channel.

The foreigner — who is a TikToker — was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel during her visit to the tourist site.

Related items

The police registered a case was registered against the suspects under sections 376, 292B after the incident.

According to the DG Khan deputy commissioner, both suspects were arrested within eight hours of the incident. He said that the victim will undergo a medical examination and the accused will be shifted to Lahore for DNA testing.

More From Pakistan:

Indus River boat capsize tragedy death toll reaches 26

Indus River boat capsize tragedy death toll reaches 26
Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell
PTI forms committee for withdrawal of 'false' Azadi March cases

PTI forms committee for withdrawal of 'false' Azadi March cases
PTI leadership decides to stick around in Lahore till election of Punjab CM

PTI leadership decides to stick around in Lahore till election of Punjab CM
PTI lawmakers being offered up to Rs500m in bribes by PML-N: Murad Raas

PTI lawmakers being offered up to Rs500m in bribes by PML-N: Murad Raas
FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout 'impressive'

FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout 'impressive'
Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world
COVID-19 claims another seven lives in Pakistan

COVID-19 claims another seven lives in Pakistan
ECP receives records of Imran Khan's anti-CEC remarks from PEMRA

ECP receives records of Imran Khan's anti-CEC remarks from PEMRA
Why has govt suspended ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar' housing project?

Why has govt suspended ‘Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar' housing project?
PTI plea for vote recount in Rawalpindi's PP-7 gets rejected

PTI plea for vote recount in Rawalpindi's PP-7 gets rejected
'Priority' to save Pakistan from default: finance minister

'Priority' to save Pakistan from default: finance minister

Latest

view all