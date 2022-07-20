 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Princess Diana’s niece shared a rare photo of husband Michael Lewis (second from left)
Princess Diana’s niece shared a rare photo of husband Michael Lewis (second from left)

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Lady Kitty Spencer shared a rare stunning photo with her husband Michael Lewis ahead of their first wedding anniversary on the weekend.

Michael Lewis, 63 is the South Africa-born fashion tycoon and prefers to stay out of public eye and social media.

Princess Diana’s niece, 31 took to her Instagram handle and posted photos from the show in Sicily.

She posted the pictures with caption, “Back to where it all began: the 10 Year Anniversary Alta Moda Show in Sicily. What a magic moment to watch the show from Piazza Duomo in Siracusa.”

Lady Kitty and Michael Lewis got married on July 24 last year after they went public with their romance in May 2019.

Lewis is five years older than Lady Kitty's father, Earl Spencer.

He has three adult children with other wife Leola, whom he married in 1985. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors
Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’

Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects
Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series
The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons

The Crown creator 'U-turn' hints show will feature Megxit after six seasons
Jennifer Lopez’s mother always knew Ben Affleck’s her daughter ‘true love’

Jennifer Lopez’s mother always knew Ben Affleck’s her daughter ‘true love’
Prince Harry’s feud with William ‘ruined’ bond with Prince George

Prince Harry’s feud with William ‘ruined’ bond with Prince George
Queen expecting major court decision over Prince Phillip's death

Queen expecting major court decision over Prince Phillip's death
Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet didn’t attend his wedding: ‘Extremely loyal to Jennifer Garner’

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet didn’t attend his wedding: ‘Extremely loyal to Jennifer Garner’
Meghan Markle gives sweet nod to Diana over NYC dinner with Harry

Meghan Markle gives sweet nod to Diana over NYC dinner with Harry
Prince Harry should 'sack his script writer' after UN speech: 'Not impressed'

Prince Harry should 'sack his script writer' after UN speech: 'Not impressed'

Latest

view all