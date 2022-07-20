Kim Kardashian splurged at an Italian restaurant in Australia

Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The health-conscious star dined at a popular Italian restaurant Piccolo Cucina in Cairns, Queensland. The waiter working there claimed that Kim placed a sizeable order and even left him a ‘hefty tip’, however, sources close to Kim told the Daily Mail Australia that she did not want anyone to know she was in Australia during her surprise visit.

Kim and her entourage tucked into a delicious array of salads, arancini, pizzas, and fish dishes before finishing the meal off with chocolate cake and Nutella pizza, spending a total of $576.

The waiter also posted a picture of the receipt and despite praising her for the large tip, he excluded the exact amount of gratuity from the shot.



