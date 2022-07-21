Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

The UK Charity Commission said it will not be further investigating the €3 million cash donations made to Prince Charles' The Prince of Wales Charitable Funds.

A representative for the organization said,"We have assessed the information provided by the charity and have determined there is no further regulatory role for the commission."



Future king Prince Charles accepted a suitcase containing €1m in cash from "HBJ", the former prime minister of Qatar, according to reports.



The reports said the Prince of Wales received three €1m gifts from a sheikh in undisclosed meetings.

