 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

The UK Charity Commission said it will not be further investigating the €3 million cash donations made to Prince Charles' The Prince of Wales  Charitable Funds.

A representative for the organization said,"We have assessed the information provided by the charity and have determined there is no further regulatory role for the commission."

Future king Prince Charles accepted a suitcase containing €1m in cash from "HBJ", the former prime minister of Qatar, according to reports.

The reports said the Prince of Wales received three €1m gifts from a sheikh in undisclosed meetings.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993
Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look
Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career

Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career
Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit
BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details
Ricky Martin to appear in court over abuse claim, restraining order

Ricky Martin to appear in court over abuse claim, restraining order
Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm their US visit: 'Boston we'll see you in December'

Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm their US visit: 'Boston we'll see you in December'
Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri

Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri
Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN

Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN
Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London

Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London
Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True

Latest

view all