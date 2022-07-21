 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess age

Meghan Markle asked Procter & Gamble to change a commercial with sexist undertones when she was 11.

The commercial had the tagline, "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," and two of Markle's male classmates made a joke about women belonging in the kitchen after it aired, which frustrated her.

According to a new book, her father Thomas Markle encouraged her to join the protest against Procter &Gamble.

The book by Tom Bower said Meghan wrote to the company's chairman and the then First Lady Hillary Clinton.

She urged that the slogan should be "People all over America" instead of "Women All Over America".

According to the book, Meghan had received no reply to her letters.

Eagle-eyed royal fans have pointed out that Clinton started his presidential term in 1993, meaning that Hillary Clinton was not the First Lady when Meghan was 11.

Hillary was the wife of the governor of Arkansas at that time .

A social media user noted that it couldn't happen, "Unless Meghan is older than she says she is."

Another said her age can be confirmed though classmate.com which scans and uploads highschool yearbooks.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993
Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look
Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career

Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career
Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit
BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details
Ricky Martin to appear in court over abuse claim, restraining order

Ricky Martin to appear in court over abuse claim, restraining order
Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm their US visit: 'Boston we'll see you in December'

Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm their US visit: 'Boston we'll see you in December'
Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri

Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri

Latest

view all