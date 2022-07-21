 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan 'blankslate' over what to do with global 'Megxit' fame

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan blankslate over what to do with global Megxit fame
Prince Harry, Meghan 'blankslate' over what to do with global 'Megxit' fame

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been conveniently given a global platform to speak their minds after Megxit, says TV host.

Royally US' Christina Garibaldi says that the Sussexes will have to take care of their political opinions if they want to refrain from suffering future 'missteps'.

Ms Garibaldi told Royally Us: "They are definitely getting a little bit more political, trying to still feel find their niche of what they want to do post royal life.

"It seems like they're still trying to figure it out."

Royally Us co-host Christine Ross continued: "I think that they are really, they're trying to figure it out.

"But they have this massive platform but a completely blank slate with what to do with it.

Ms Garibaldi added: "I know exactly which avenue do we want to kind of go down and I think they'll figure it out.

"There will be some missteps along the way, and I think a lot of people are kind of like, why are they at the UN? Why are they doing this?

"But yes, I think that like we said they have this blank slate and they're trying to figure out where they kind of fit into everything."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'
Prince Harry 'bit his lip' in search of 'rock' Meghan Markle across UN room

Prince Harry 'bit his lip' in search of 'rock' Meghan Markle across UN room
'Clunking' Prince Harry was a reminder of his 'colonising roots' at UN

'Clunking' Prince Harry was a reminder of his 'colonising roots' at UN
Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?
Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun

Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun
Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'

Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'
Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age
Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993
Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Latest

view all