Thursday Jul 21 2022
Meghan Markle mocked for 'hilarious' bid to become US President

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Meghan McCain is laughing at the idea of Meghan Markle entering US politics.

McCain, who is the daughter of late Republican Presidential nominee John McCain, says Meghan's ambitions for Presidency at 'hilarious'.

Speaking to GB News, Ms McCain said: "Meghan is floating running for president, which I just think would be absolutely hilarious because you know America is a big place.

“She would have to go to red states with people who make under $100,000 a year. She’d have to go to state fairs. She’d have to meet people who love God and love the Constitution.

"And I think her and Prince Harry’s problem is that they’re staying in those city enclaves in New York and California. And they’re not really meeting Americans.

"But I think they should leave if they hate it here so much." 

