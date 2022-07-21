 
Tristan Thompson in 'good spirits' amid lunch outing with two mystery women

Tristan Thompson was again spotted with female companions in Greece ahead of birth of second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian via surrogate.

The 31-year-old star, who was snapped holding hands with a brunette on the streets of Mykonos on Sunday, was seen having lunch with two women on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, the basketball star appeared to be in good spirits as he stepped out in the city for lunch outing.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
As per the photos, unveiled by the outlet, Thompson rocked bright orange short and a matching tee along with white socks and sneakers.

The athlete had a pair of black sunglasses on as he stylized his looks with diamond studs and a silver watch on his wrist.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
One of Thompson’s companions was dressed up in a white crochet dress with a fringe, a fedora hat and toted a large straw basket on her shoulder.

Meanwhile, the other woman wore a light green romper with a front cut-out.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
