Thursday Jul 21 2022
US university to launch Harry Styles course after cultural icon status, report

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Global icon Harry Styles has added another feather to his cap after a university in Texas has announced to offer a course based on his work, reports.

As per the initial details, the former One Direction singer has bagged this honor after being declared a cultural icon in recent years.

The exciting course, titled Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture, will be offered at Texas State University Honours College from Spring 2023.

While the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, has undoubtedly become a global superstar in recent years, he isn't the first singer to have a university course dedicated to their success.

The celebrity-themed university courses are based on stars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Kanye West, and The Beatles.

Meanwhile, the As It Was hit-maker's university course will focus on his work, both in music and film. Dr Louie Dean Valencia announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, stating that it's the first course of its kind.

"It's official, official. I'm the world's first ever university course on the work of HarryStyles. It's happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University. This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo," they added.

