Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry is allegedly gearing up to go into details of Camilla Parker Bowles’ ‘racist’ remarks in the Duke’s upcoming memoir.



According to Page Six, in his bombshell biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Tom Bower claimed that Harry will ‘expose’ his stepmother.

Tom wrote, “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fuelled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.”

“During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched on three topics,” the British author continued.

“According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like’. In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’”

Tom predicted that the upcoming memoir, ghostwritten by American journalist J.R. Moehringer, will explore the dived between Diana’s secondborn and Camilla.

“Meghan was expected to help the ghostwriter understand the pain inflicted by the royal family on herself and Harry,” Bower wrote.

“Among the targets besides William, Kate and Charles would be Camilla. Meghan had identified her as racist.”

Bower writes of Prince Charles: “Camilla, he suspected, would be cited in Harry’s memoir as a reason for the couple to turn away from Britain.”