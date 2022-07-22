Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

Tristan Thompson has landed himself in hot waters after sharing a cryptic post about ‘patterns’ on his social media handle.

The 31-year-old NBA star took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a dapper-looking picture of himself. He was seen donning an all-white outfit and matching sneakers.

He was seen sitting on a patterned chair while posing for the camera. The background, which appeared to be a living room set also featured a patterned curtain.





Sharing the snap, he added a caption that reads, “Patterns and details is everything [sic]”.

While the NBA star was likely referring to the shapes from his outfit in the snap, netizens were quick to call Thompson out for the “pattern” of cheating he’s displayed throughout the years while dating model Khloé Kardashian.

One sarcastic comment read, “And some patterns are hard to break,” while another added, “You would know about patterns.”

“You said it best. Patterns are everything,” a third person commented.

And a fourth one wrote, “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed more attention to your patterns.”