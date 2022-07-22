 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside
Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

Tristan Thompson has landed himself in hot waters after sharing a cryptic post about ‘patterns’ on his social media handle.

The 31-year-old NBA star took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a dapper-looking picture of himself. He was seen donning an all-white outfit and matching sneakers.

He was seen sitting on a patterned chair while posing for the camera. The background, which appeared to be a living room set also featured a patterned curtain.


Sharing the snap, he added a caption that reads, “Patterns and details is everything [sic]”.

While the NBA star was likely referring to the shapes from his outfit in the snap, netizens were quick to call Thompson out for the “pattern” of cheating he’s displayed throughout the years while dating model Khloé Kardashian.

One sarcastic comment read, “And some patterns are hard to break,” while another added, “You would know about patterns.”

“You said it best. Patterns are everything,” a third person commented.

And a fourth one wrote, “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed more attention to your patterns.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm
Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer
Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements

Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements
Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’
Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child

Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child
Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists

Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists
Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record
Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’
The hilarious reason why Ryan Gosling agreed to play 'Ken'

The hilarious reason why Ryan Gosling agreed to play 'Ken'

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Latest

view all