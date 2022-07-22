Speculation about Kylies engagement with Travis Scott overtake social media

Kylie Jenner sparked rumors of engagement with Travis Scott, she posted two TikToks of herself out with her sisters and she was the only one wearing white.

This caused fans to speculate whether the outing was a Bridal Party, where the sisters were secretly celebrating her getting married.





Jenner and Scott have not officially announced an engagement, although they have regularly sparked rumors over the years.

Most recently in March when she posted a photo on her Instagram story featuring her left ring finger with two very symbolic rings, a diamond-filled band, and a smaller band. However, a source told E-news that the speculations were “not true at all. They are not engaged”



Most recently the speculations of Kylie celebrating her engagement were allegedly fueled by Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason on Instagram who posted, “Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person lol. Kylie is getting married and she’s currently on her bridal party that’s why she’s the only one wearing white !!!!”

However, Kourtney was quick to shut down the rumors that the ‘Mason’ saying these things on Instagram was not her son.

The source has also added that talks about engagement have happened but were “super private.” Jenner and Scott have “swerved the topic for years,” though they have “not ruled it out.”

“She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long-term with anyone other than Travis,” the source said. “The priority has been about taking care of the kids. Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”