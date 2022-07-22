 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of using Rwanda trip as fashion shoot

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Meghan Markle accused of using Rwanda trip as fashion shoot
Meghan Markle accused of using Rwanda trip as fashion shoot

Meghan Markle allegedly turned her trip to Rwanda into her fashion shoot, claimed Tom Bower’s explosive book.

In his bombshell biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, the British author claimed that the Duchess of Sussex insisted on bringing a Canadian photographer with her.

In January 2016, the Suits alum was invited by World Vision Canada to promote building water wells in the African country.

However, Meghan allegedly took the opportunity to carry out her fashion photoshoot by professional photographer Gabor Jurina.

Tom also claimed that Meghan ‘disappeared’ after filming with the children.

“At the end, (Brenda) Surminski (producer of the film) was puzzled. Celebrities using a desolate African village as the backdrop for a fashion shoot was 'mind-blowing’,” the book read.

“For hours, Jurina photographed the perfectly coiffuered actress hugging, squeezing and smiling at village children.”

Tom also wrote that the producer felt that Meghan was “on a path with visions of something good happening at the end, but her destination was unknown.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez gives THIS hilarious response when nana asks about ‘that guy’

Selena Gomez gives THIS hilarious response when nana asks about ‘that guy’
Lizzo talks about her bond with Harry Styles: ‘Great listener’

Lizzo talks about her bond with Harry Styles: ‘Great listener’
David Harbour details jaw-dropping transformation for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

David Harbour details jaw-dropping transformation for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4
‘Poor’ Prince Harry ‘paid for letting cameras’ in his kitchen

‘Poor’ Prince Harry ‘paid for letting cameras’ in his kitchen
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jospeh Quinn's ‘Stranger Things” performance

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jospeh Quinn's ‘Stranger Things” performance
Shakira to have ‘emergency meeting’ with Gerard Pique over kids’ custody in California

Shakira to have ‘emergency meeting’ with Gerard Pique over kids’ custody in California
Amber Heard sparks money debate on Twitter with appeal in court

Amber Heard sparks money debate on Twitter with appeal in court
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared they ‘had a mole’ in friend group

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared they ‘had a mole’ in friend group
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had discussion about having kids: Insider

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had discussion about having kids: Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm
Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer
Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements

Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements

Latest

view all