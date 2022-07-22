FM Bilawal highlights importance of regular exchanges with Iran to advance trade ties

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and Iran’s Special Representative to the President on Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Ghomi. — Twitter/File

Bilawal underscores importance of close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on matters relating to Afghanistan.

Foreign minister expresses Pakistan’s keen desire to further strengthen relations with Iran.

Iranian special envoy appreciates the constructive role played by Pakistan in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday highlighted the importance of regular exchanges with Iran to advance economic and trade relations, energy cooperation, regional security and connectivity.

During a meeting with Iran’s Special Representative to the President on Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Ghomi, Bilawal reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Bilawal underscored the importance of close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on matters relating to Afghanistan, including refugee management, regional security, and institutional mechanisms.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including recent relief efforts in wake of the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on June 22.



He also reiterated the importance of continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the interim Afghan government in order to promote the objective of sustainable peace and security in the region.

On bilateral ties, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to further strengthen relations with Iran, which are rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities.

Iran's special envoy noted that Iran associated high importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated the constructive role played by Pakistan in Afghanistan and underscored that peace and stability in Afghanistan were essential pre-requisites for the region’s long-term stability and prosperity.



Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative met his Pakistani counterpart, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, where both sides discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, highlighted the importance of pursuing continuous and practical engagement and reviewed various trade and connectivity initiatives in the region.