PTI, PML-Q file petition against Mazari’s ruling on CM Punjab poll

PTI workers gathered outside Supreme Court Lahore registry building.— Jaleel Rathore/ Twitter
  • PTI and PML-Q parliamentary parties hold meeting and reach SC.
  • Deputy registrar SC Lahore registry Ijaz also reaches court to receive PTI petition.
  • PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid demands to open court immediately.

Following Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling on the Punjab Chief Minister's election about rejecting PML-Q votes, leaders of the PTI and the PML-Q reached Supreme Court (SC) registry Lahore late night and submitted a petition against CM Punjab election, Geo News reported.

Earlier, after a crucial session of the Punjab assembly, PML-N's candidate Hamza Shahbaz retained the post of the Punjab CM against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi through a three-vote victory.

Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

After the election, PTI's and PML-Q's parliamentary parties held a meeting and deliberated on Mazari’s ruling. Later, they reached the apex court's Lahore registry to submit the petition.

Meanwhile, Deputy registrar SC Lahore registry Ijaz Goraya also reached the court and received the PTI petition.

“I have come here to accept the PTI petition,” he said while talking to Geo News.

While talking to media outside the SC's Lahore registry building, PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid said that “186 members of Punjab assembly  are present here, therefore I request that court is opened immediately.” 

