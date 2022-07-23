 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman  (left) administers oath to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore, on July 23, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman  (left) administers oath to PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore, on July 23, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Following a dramatic three-vote victory against PML-Q and PTI joint candidate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday took oath as chief minister of Punjab.

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman finally administered the oath to Hamza Shahbaz. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Governor House and was attended by PML-N leaders and other government officials.

Hamza Shahbaz, a day prior, retained the post of the Punjab chief minister as Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members.

As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi, who was backed by the PTI, managed to bag 176 votes.

