Saturday Jul 23 2022
Prince Harry would 'not' have said 'I do' to Meghan if Diana were alive: Claim

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Prince Harry would never have been attracted to Meghan Markle if Princess Diana were alive, says expert.

Speaking to GB news in a recent chat, Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter says Diana was 'very 'practical' to let Harry make rash decisions.

“If Princess Diana was alive today, we wouldn’t be going through any of this, she had her head screwed on the right way, she was very practical and very sensible,” he suggested.

He claimed: “I’m going to stick my neck out here, and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan because Harry wouldn’t have been in the state he was in as a result of his mother’s death.

“He would have taken a completely different course, and he would still be here working in support of the Queen,” added Mr Arbiter.

Harry and Meghan left their position as senior royals in 2020, owing to alleged bullying from the royal family.

