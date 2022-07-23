 
Queen Elizabeth’s special birthday gift for Prince George revealed

Queen Elizabeth gave her great-grandson Prince George a very special present on his 9th birthday.

The future king was treated with a special performance by the Irish Guards at the Buckingham Palace on the orders of the Queen.

The Irish Guards band played a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The palace shared the video on its official Instagram handle.

“Happy Birthday Prince George!,” the caption of the video reads.

It further says, “This morning on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace the Band of the Irish Guards performed ‘Happy Birthday’ for HRH Prince George, to the delight of the crowds who’d gathered to watch the Changing of the Guards ceremony.”

Prince William is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

