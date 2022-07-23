Why Johnny Depp files appeal?

Johnny Depp recently emerged victorious from a highly publicized defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.



The attorneys for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Friday filed appeal against his single conviction for defaming the Aquaman actress just 24 hours after she filed an appeal for her three convictions in the same case.

Depp has filed the appeal nearly a month after reports he just wanted to move forward with his own life.

“After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate band wagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life,” a source close to Depp had told Hollywood Life.

But now, the representative of the Hollywood actor says, "The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."