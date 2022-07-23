 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release
Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashed fans’ hopes as the singer revealed her plans to not release an album.

During her conversation on Apple Music, the Bad Guy hitmaker said, “We’re going to hopefully make another album in the next year. I mean, it’s crazy.

“I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon'. TV and The 30th are the only songs that we have.”

She explained further: “These songs are really current for me. They’re songs I want to have said right now.

“I was talking to Finneas and I was like, ‘You know what, man? I don’t want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album’.

“And then it’s like, ‘Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old’,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North

Kim Kardashian brings her fashion A-game to dinner with daughter North
Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’
Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez
Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

Fans outraged after Drake posted a picture of an unknown women

Rene Zellweger to make a comeback as Bridget Jones to the silver screen?

Rene Zellweger to make a comeback as Bridget Jones to the silver screen?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?
K-Pop Soomp's Music Chart 2022: Nayeon's 'POP!' reigns no. 1

K-Pop Soomp's Music Chart 2022: Nayeon's 'POP!' reigns no. 1
Prince Charles, Camilla marriage 'working' because of 'time they spend apart'

Prince Charles, Camilla marriage 'working' because of 'time they spend apart'
Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over Château Miraval winery

Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over Château Miraval winery

Latest

view all