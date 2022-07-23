Billie Eilish dashes fans’ hopes with news about third album release

Billie Eilish dashed fans’ hopes as the singer revealed her plans to not release an album.

During her conversation on Apple Music, the Bad Guy hitmaker said, “We’re going to hopefully make another album in the next year. I mean, it’s crazy.

“I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon'. TV and The 30th are the only songs that we have.”

She explained further: “These songs are really current for me. They’re songs I want to have said right now.

“I was talking to Finneas and I was like, ‘You know what, man? I don’t want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album’.

“And then it’s like, ‘Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old’,” she added.